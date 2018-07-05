Genova & Dimitrov (Bulgarian: Генова и Димитров) is a Bulgarian piano duo, considered by the world music press and the audience one of the finest and most successful young ensembles.[citation needed] The duo consists of Aglika Genova (Bulgarian: Аглика Генова) (born 29 June 1971) and Liuben Dimitrov (Bulgarian: Любен Димитров) (born 12 October 1969). They appear at two pianos and at one piano four-handed with recital programmes, as well as with orchestras.