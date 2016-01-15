Section Boyz
Smoke Boys, formerly known as Section Boyz, is an English rap group based in South London started by UK rap artist Ghost. On September 25, 2015, the group's second mixtape Don't Panic entered at number 36 independently, making their first UK Albums Chart entry. On 4 November 2015, they won Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards.
Lock Arff
Section Boyz
Lock Arff
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p033j9y3.jpglink
Lock Arff
Last played on
Mad Ting, Sad Ting (feat. Section Boyz)
Fekky
Mad Ting, Sad Ting (feat. Section Boyz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mzgy5.jpglink
Mad Ting, Sad Ting (feat. Section Boyz)
Last played on
Sun Goes Down
Belly Squad
Sun Goes Down
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05d452k.jpglink
Sun Goes Down
Last played on
Devil Face
Section Boyz
Devil Face
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Devil Face
Noisey Neighbours
Section Boyz
Noisey Neighbours
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Noisey Neighbours
Trapping Ain't Dead (feat. Section Boyz)
AR15
Trapping Ain't Dead (feat. Section Boyz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Trapping Ain't Dead (feat. Section Boyz)
Don't Like That
Section Boyz
Don't Like That
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Don't Like That
Don't Panic
Section Boyz
Don't Panic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Don't Panic
OMDs
Section Boyz
OMDs
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
OMDs
Delete My Number
Section Boyz
Delete My Number
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02j3gbk.jpglink
Delete My Number
Trophy
Section Boyz
Trophy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Trophy
Trappin Ain't Dead (Section Remix)
Section Boyz
Trappin Ain't Dead (Section Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0398l7z.jpglink
Trappin Ain't Dead (Section Remix)
Last played on
Know About We (feat. Section Boyz)
Chase & Status
Know About We (feat. Section Boyz)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gk6dm.jpglink
Know About We (feat. Section Boyz)
Last played on
