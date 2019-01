Smoke Boys, formerly known as Section Boyz, is an English rap group based in South London started by UK rap artist Ghost. On September 25, 2015, the group's second mixtape Don't Panic entered at number 36 independently, making their first UK Albums Chart entry. On 4 November 2015, they won Best Newcomer at the MOBO Awards.

