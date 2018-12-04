Patty Griffin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqh4d.jpg
1964-03-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fddcfc3-20b6-48d0-87ba-8211eca3420c
Patty Griffin Biography (Wikipedia)
Patricia Jean Griffin (born March 16, 1964) is an American singer-songwriter and musician. She is a vocalist and plays guitar and piano. She is known for her stripped-down songwriting style in the folk music genre. Her songs have been covered by numerous musicians, including Emmylou Harris, Ellis Paul, Rory Block, Dave Hause, Sugarland and the Dixie Chicks.
In 2007, Griffin received the Artist of the Year award from the Americana Music Association, and her album Children Running Through won the award for Best Album.
In 2011, Griffin's album Downtown Church won the Grammy Award for Best Traditional Gospel Album.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patty Griffin Performances & Interviews
Patty Griffin Tracks
Sort by
Burgundy Shoes
Patty Griffin
Burgundy Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Burgundy Shoes
Last played on
Heavenly Day
Patty Griffin
Heavenly Day
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Heavenly Day
Last played on
Up To The Mountain
Patty Griffin
Up To The Mountain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Up To The Mountain
Last played on
Not Alone
Patty Griffin
Not Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Not Alone
Last played on
Ohio - Bob Harris Country Session - 23/05/2013
Patty Griffin
Ohio - Bob Harris Country Session - 23/05/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Get Ready Marie
Patty Griffin
Get Ready Marie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Get Ready Marie
Last played on
Wherever You Wanna Go
Patty Griffin
Wherever You Wanna Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Wherever You Wanna Go
Last played on
Chalk (feat. Patty Griffin)
Buddy Miller & Julie Miller
Chalk (feat. Patty Griffin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Chalk (feat. Patty Griffin)
Last played on
Rain
Patty Griffin
Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Rain
Last played on
No Bad News
Patty Griffin
No Bad News
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
No Bad News
Last played on
Let Him Fly
Patty Griffin
Let Him Fly
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Let Him Fly
Last played on
Never Grow Old
Patty Griffin
Never Grow Old
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Never Grow Old
Last played on
Nobody's Crying
Patty Griffin
Nobody's Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Nobody's Crying
Last played on
That Kind Of Lonely
Patty Griffin
That Kind Of Lonely
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
That Kind Of Lonely
Last played on
Making Pies
Patty Griffin
Making Pies
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Making Pies
Last played on
Truth #2
Patty Griffin
Truth #2
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Truth #2
Last played on
Move Up (feat. Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary, Jim Lauderdale & Buddy Miller)
Patty Griffin
Move Up (feat. Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary, Jim Lauderdale & Buddy Miller)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Move Up (feat. Ann McCrary, Regina McCrary, Jim Lauderdale & Buddy Miller)
Last played on
Long Ride Home
Patty Griffin
Long Ride Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Long Ride Home
Last played on
Go Where You Wanna Go
Patty Griffin
Go Where You Wanna Go
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Go Where You Wanna Go
Last played on
Never grow old (feat. Buddy Miller)
Patty Griffin
Never grow old (feat. Buddy Miller)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Never grow old (feat. Buddy Miller)
Last played on
The Pearl
Conor Oberst
The Pearl
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmc8.jpglink
The Pearl
Last played on
Florida
Patty Griffin
Florida
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Florida
Last played on
Highway Song
Patty Griffin
Highway Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Highway Song
Last played on
Stolen Car
Patty Griffin
Stolen Car
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Stolen Car
Last played on
Icicles
Patty Griffin
Icicles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqh4d.jpglink
Icicles
Last played on
Playlists featuring Patty Griffin
Past BBC Events
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Patty Griffin
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ez3v4f
BBC Pacific Quay
2013-06-14T19:13:22
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01bdvc6.jpg
14
Jun
2013
BBC Radio Scotland Sessions: Patty Griffin
BBC Pacific Quay
Patty Griffin Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist