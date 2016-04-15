Maurice RavelBorn 7 March 1875. Died 28 December 1937
Maurice Ravel Biography (BBC)
Could it be said that Ravel composed in the shadow of Debussy? Their names so frequently trip off the tongue together that it’s too easy to ignore their differences. While there were similarities in their musical language – both used ‘added-note’ harmonies and melodies often more like oriental arabesques than Romantic tunes – the 13 years that separated them were crucial. Debussy began composing around 1880, while Ravel didn’t really get going until the mid-1890s. How the musical climate had changed in the interim!
Piano-playing was at the centre of Ravel’s musical life during his teens. At the age of 13 he had met Ricardo Viñes, the pianist who was later to become the champion of much piano music by both Debussy and Ravel. Together, they played Chabrier’s Trois valses romantiques to the composer.
Across the turn of the century, Ravel sporadically studied with Fauré and began a spectacularly unsuccessful pursuit of the Prix de Rome, awarded by the French Académie des Beaux-Arts. Reading between the lines, his attitude to his formal teaching seemed entirely the opposite of Debussy’s: while the latter composer was a rebellious challenger, Ravel seemed more in pursuit of classical perfection.
Indebted to Chabrier, his first lasting piece was the Pavane pour une infante défunte for piano (1899, later orchestrated). More groundbreaking was his piano piece Jeux d’eau (1901), which he wrote when he was 26 and which vied with Debussy’s ‘Reflets dans l’eau’ from the first book of Images for the honour of inaugurating the new Impressionist piano style.
He began to turn his attention to a wide variety of forms: the opulent oriental orchestral songs of Shéhérazade date from 1903, the same year in which he finished his String Quartet, a work which, like the Sonatine for piano (begun the same year), shows two opposite sides of his musical personality: the one sybaritic and hedonistic, the other Classical, formal and restrained. Somewhere between the two lies the delightful sound-world of the Introduction and Allegro for harp and chamber group.
Another talent of Ravel’s was his virtuosity in pastiche, which he used to great effect, especially in his two operas: L’heure espagnole (1907–9) parodies both Spanish music and Offenbach, while the delightful L’enfant et les sortilèges (1920–25) is a self-confessed parade of pastiches of all kinds of music, including ragtime.
Association with Diaghilev’s Ballets Russes resulted in the opulently orchestrated Daphnis and Chloë (1909–12), with its masterly depiction of a sunrise. Amid deteriorating health Ravel, in his fifties, produced his two piano concertos as well as his bestseller, Boléro, which he flippantly described as a ‘piece for orchestra without music’.
Profile © Richard Langham Smith
Maurice Ravel Biography (Wikipedia)
Joseph Maurice Ravel (7 March 1875 – 28 December 1937) was a French composer, pianist and conductor. He is often associated with impressionism along with his elder contemporary Claude Debussy, although both composers rejected the term. In the 1920s and 1930s Ravel was internationally regarded as France's greatest living composer.
Born to a music-loving family, Ravel attended France's premier music college, the Paris Conservatoire; he was not well regarded by its conservative establishment, whose biased treatment of him caused a scandal. After leaving the conservatoire, Ravel found his own way as a composer, developing a style of great clarity, incorporating elements of baroque, neoclassicism and, in his later works, jazz. He liked to experiment with musical form, as in his best-known work, Boléro (1928), in which repetition takes the place of development. He made some orchestral arrangements of other composers' music, of which his 1922 version of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition is the best known.
- Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06j2g76.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06j2g76.jpg2018-09-25T18:30:00.000ZRavel's song cycle Shéhérazade is a setting of three songs from Tristan Klingsor's collection 'Shéhérazade' - 'Asie', 'La flûte enchantée', and 'L'indifférent'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06j2frj
Maurice Ravel: Shéhérazade Extract (Prom 48)
- Maurice Ravelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0674415.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0674415.jpg2018-05-25T12:03:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the life and work of French composer Maurice Ravel.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p067jtvd
Maurice Ravel
- Sad birds never sounded so goodhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059bkt6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p059bkt6.jpg2017-07-21T17:16:00.000ZLeon McCawley plays Ravel's Oiseaux Tristes from Miroirs live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p059bkrj
Sad birds never sounded so good
- Ailish Tynan sings this romantic poem set by Ravelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058h3j3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p058h3j3.jpg2017-07-12T13:41:00.000ZAilish Tynan (soprano), Adam Walker (flute), Alasdair Tait (cello) and James Baillieu (piano) perform Nahandove, ô belle Nahandove by Maurice Ravelhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p058h2xz
Ailish Tynan sings this romantic poem set by Ravel
- Ravelhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04stvc6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04stvc6.jpg2017-02-17T13:10:00.000ZDonald Macleod explores the enigmatic personality and vibrant music of Maurice Ravelhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04t6pr4
Ravel
- Lively Laideronette: a movement from Ravel's Mother Goose live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qlmmw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qlmmw.jpg2017-01-24T12:43:00.000ZTamara Stefanovich and Pierre-Laurent Aimard play 'Laideronette, Imperatrice des pagodes' from Ravel's Ma mère l'Oye together at the In Tune piano.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qlz12
Lively Laideronette: a movement from Ravel's Mother Goose live on In Tune
- Oliver Wass performs a delightful Ravel Prelude live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p4005.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04p4005.jpg2017-01-11T12:33:00.000ZHarpist Oliver Wass plays his own transcription of Maurice Ravel's Prélude for piano.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04p4m0f
Oliver Wass performs a delightful Ravel Prelude live on In Tune
- ‘Not purely self-indulgence...’https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dz045.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dz045.jpg2016-11-03T12:51:00.000ZSimon Heffer chooses music by Ravel - much of which has a 'ravishing quality'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04f1bg4
‘Not purely self-indulgence...’
- Jean-Efflam Bavouzet captures the play of light on water (on the piano)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dy20f.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04dy20f.jpg2016-11-02T11:04:00.000ZThe French pianist plays Ravel's Jeux d'eau live on In Tune.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04dy2r0
Jean-Efflam Bavouzet captures the play of light on water (on the piano)
- Ravel: Boléro (in binaural sound)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04706bg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04706bg.jpg2016-07-18T21:05:39.000ZListen on headphones to Valery Gergiev conducting the Munich Philharmonic Orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p044by30
Ravel: Boléro (in binaural sound)
- Oliver Wass plays Ravel live on In Tunehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v0kt0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03v0kt0.jpg2016-05-13T14:03:00.000ZOliver Wass plays his own transcription of Ravel's 'Jeux d'eau' live in the studio.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03v0qdy
Oliver Wass plays Ravel live on In Tune
- Ravel: La valse (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns4bs.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03ns4bs.jpg2016-04-20T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Proms.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03ns4dh
Ravel: La valse (extract)
- Ravel: Bolero (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nsdw2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03nsdw2.jpg2016-04-17T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03nsgsy
Ravel: Bolero (extract)
- Ravel: Mother Goose - suite (extract)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pgsjn.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03pgsjn.jpg2016-04-17T11:00:00.000ZPreview of music performed at the BBC Promshttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03pgsmx
Ravel: Mother Goose - suite (extract)
- Ravel: Piano Concerto in Ghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k0gmq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02k0gmq.jpg2015-02-14T13:54:00.000ZJonathan Swain has some tough decisions to make as he explores the available recordings of Ravel's Piano Concerto in G to make a personal recommendation.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02k0gmy
Ravel: Piano Concerto in G
Featured Works
Maurice Ravel Tracks
Sort by
Lever du Jour (Daphnis et Chloe)
Là-bas vers l' église
Piano Concerto in G major (2nd mvt)
Daphnis et Chloé Suite No 2 (Lever du jour)
Quartet for strings in F major
La Flûte Enchantée - from Shéhérazade
Introduction and Allegro
Pavane pour une infante défunte
Piano Concerto in G major
String Quartet in F: II. Assez vif
3 Chansons for unaccompanied chorus
Piece en forme de Habenera
Boléro
Suite No. 2 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
Suite No. 1 from 'Daphnis et Chloé ballet
La Valse
Valses nobles et sentimentales
Sérénade grotesque
Une barque sur l'océan (Miroirs)
Petit Poucet from Ma mere l'oye
Le jardin feerique from Ma mere l'oye
Violin Sonata (3rd movement: Perpetuum Mobile)
Don Quichotte à Dulcinée
Une barque sur l'océan
Menuet antique
String Quartet in F major Op 35
Une barque sur l'ocean
Le Tombeau de Couperin
Shéhérazade, ouverture de féerie
La valse
Les entretiens de la belle at de la bête (Mother Goose Suite)
Le Tombeau de Couperin
Pavane pour une infante defunte
Trio for piano and strings in A minor
Le jardin féerique (Mother Goose)
Laideronnette, imperatrice des Pagodes (Mother Goose)
Tarantelle styrienne orch Ravel
Pavane pour une infante defunte for piano
Le Tombeau de Couperin for piano
String Quartet in F major (2nd mvt)
La Valse - choreographic poem for orchestra
Gaspard de la nuit; no.1; Ondine
Alborada del gracioso
Jeux d'eaux
Tarantelle styrienne (Danse) orch. Ravel
Sonatine for Piano
Introduction and Allegro
Bolero
Latest Maurice Ravel News
Maurice Ravel Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Colin Currie: the disturbing and beautiful musical landscape of Schubert
-
Clara Amfo: Blissed out by Debussy's piano music
-
Debussy: Violin Sonata
-
Schubert: Die schöne Müllerin
-
Schumann: Symphony No.4
-
Debussy: Piano Preludes (Book 1)
-
Debussy
-
Steven Osborne's utterly enchanting Debussy
-
Ilker Arcayürek sings Schubert's 'Der Lindenbaum'
-
Could this be the saddest goodbye song?