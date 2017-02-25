Manami MatsumaeJapanese video game music. Born 25 December 1964
Manami Matsumae
1964-12-25
Manami Matsumae Biography
Manami Matsumae (松前 真奈美 Matsumae Manami) is a Japanese video game music composer. She previously worked for Capcom in the 1980s, writing music for games such as Dynasty Wars, Mercs, Magic Sword, and the original Mega Man.
Smoke Thief
