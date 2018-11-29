Allan WicksBorn 6 June 1923. Died 4 February 2010
Allan Wicks
1923-06-06
Allan Wicks Biography (Wikipedia)
(Edward) Allan Wicks CBE (born 6 June 1923, Harden, West Yorkshire, died 4 February 2010) was an English cathedral organist, who served in Canterbury Cathedral for nearly 30 years. He was an early champion of the music of Olivier Messiaen and Peter Maxwell Davies. He also directed the specially-commissioned music for the 1951 revival of the York Mystery Plays, regarded as the greatest event in the Festival of Britain celebrations.
Allan Wicks Tracks
Lord, thou hast been our refuge
Edward Bairstow
O taste and see
Ralph Vaughan Williams
