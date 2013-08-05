Vista Chino is an American rock band, formed in 2010 by vocalist John Garcia, drummer Brant Bjork and bassist Nick Oliveri, all previously members of Kyuss (active 1987-1995), along with guitarist Bruno Fevery.

The band formed under the name "Kyuss Lives!" as a short-lived venture touring the music of the original Kyuss, with a line-up excluding Josh Homme. In 2012, the band announced plans to continue touring indefinitely and begin work on a studio album using the Kyuss Lives! moniker. However, a lawsuit by fellow Kyuss members Josh Homme and Scott Reeder prohibited use of the Kyuss Lives! moniker for recordings, prompting the band to rename themselves Vista Chino. After a tour and one album, Peace, Vista Chino became inactive in 2014 when Garcia and Bjork supported solo releases.

The name Vista Chino refers to a street of the same name in Palm Springs and indirectly to the Chino Canyon that is part of the San Jacinto Mountains.