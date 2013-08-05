Vista ChinoFormed 2012
Vista Chino is an American rock band, formed in 2010 by vocalist John Garcia, drummer Brant Bjork and bassist Nick Oliveri, all previously members of Kyuss (active 1987-1995), along with guitarist Bruno Fevery.
The band formed under the name "Kyuss Lives!" as a short-lived venture touring the music of the original Kyuss, with a line-up excluding Josh Homme. In 2012, the band announced plans to continue touring indefinitely and begin work on a studio album using the Kyuss Lives! moniker. However, a lawsuit by fellow Kyuss members Josh Homme and Scott Reeder prohibited use of the Kyuss Lives! moniker for recordings, prompting the band to rename themselves Vista Chino. After a tour and one album, Peace, Vista Chino became inactive in 2014 when Garcia and Bjork supported solo releases.
The name Vista Chino refers to a street of the same name in Palm Springs and indirectly to the Chino Canyon that is part of the San Jacinto Mountains.
