David Yazbek
1961
David Yazbek Biography (Wikipedia)
David Yazbek (born 1961) is an American writer, musician, composer, and lyricist. He wrote the music and lyrics for the Broadway musicals The Full Monty (2000), Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (2005), Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown (2010), and The Band's Visit (2017).
Dirty Rotten Number
Nothing Is Too Wonderful To Be True
