Albert Lortzing
1801-10-23
Albert Lortzing Biography (Wikipedia)
Gustav Albert Lortzing (23 October 1801 – 21 January 1851) was a German composer, actor and singer. He is considered to be the main representative of the German Spieloper, a form similar to the French opéra comique, which grew out of the Singspiel.
Tomorrow again, dear forest! (3 Contemplative songs)
Zar und Zimmermann - Act 2, no.9; Lebe wohl, mein flandrisch Madchen
Overture to Tsar and Carpenter
Der Wildschutz
Zar und Zimmermann (Overture)
Der Wildschutz: Wie freundlich strahlt die holde
Der Wildschutz [The Poacher] (feat. Orchester der Wiener Volksoper)
