Dudley Perkins
Dudley Perkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fd54d83-1e4f-4502-a9bb-cb9b8e11110a
Dudley Perkins Biography (Wikipedia)
Dudley Perkins is an American rapper and singer from Oxnard, California. He has released records on Stones Throw Records under his own name and the alias of Declaime. In 2008, he co-founded the SomeOthaShip Connect record label with his partner Georgia Anne Muldrow.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dudley Perkins Tracks
Sort by
Headaches (feat. Blaccopout)
Dudley Perkins
Headaches (feat. Blaccopout)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Headaches (feat. Blaccopout)
Featured Artist
Last played on
These Are The Things I Really Like About You
Georgia Anne Muldrow
These Are The Things I Really Like About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
These Are The Things I Really Like About You
Last played on
Hearing Test (feat. Percee P)
Dudley Perkins
Hearing Test (feat. Percee P)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hearing Test (feat. Percee P)
Last played on
Flowers
Dudley Perkins
Flowers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flowers
Last played on
Testin' Me
Dudley Perkins
Testin' Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Testin' Me
Last played on
Back to artist