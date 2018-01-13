Pee Wee Ellis
1941-04-21
Pee Wee Ellis Biography (Wikipedia)
Alfred "Pee Wee" Ellis (born April 21, 1941) is an American saxophonist, composer and arranger. With a background in jazz, he was an important member of James Brown's band in the 1960s, appearing on many of Brown's most notable recordings and co-writing hits like "Cold Sweat" and "Say It Loud - I'm Black and I'm Proud". He also worked closely with Van Morrison.
In the 2014 biographical movie Get on Up about James Brown, Ellis is played by Tariq Trotter (Black Thought, MC from the Roots).
In later years, he became a resident of England, living in the town of Frome in the county of Somerset.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pee Wee Ellis Tracks
Now Go On
Pee Wee Ellis
Now Go On
Now Go On
Last played on
Christmas In New Orleans
Pee Wee Ellis
Christmas In New Orleans
Christmas In New Orleans
Last played on
Theme From Starsky And Hutch
The James Taylor Quartet
Theme From Starsky And Hutch
Theme From Starsky And Hutch
Last played on
Body & Soul (Proms 2017)
Johnny Green
Body & Soul (Proms 2017)
Body & Soul (Proms 2017)
Orchestra
Last played on
Spring Like
Pee Wee Ellis
Spring Like
Spring Like
Last played on
That Thing
Pee Wee Ellis
That Thing
That Thing
Last played on
The Chicken
Pee Wee Ellis
The Chicken
The Chicken
Ensemble
Last played on
How Great Thou Art
Pee Wee Ellis
How Great Thou Art
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Pee Wee Ellis
I Heard It Through The Grapevine
Rocksteady (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 23rd June2016)
Federation of The Disco Pimp
Rocksteady (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 23rd June2016)
Rocksteady (Recorded at Glasgow Jazz Festival 23rd June2016)
Last played on
Cherry Red
Pee Wee Ellis
Cherry Red
Cherry Red
Last played on
Why Not
Pee Wee Ellis
Why Not
Why Not
Last played on
You Haven't Done Nothin'
Pee Wee Ellis
You Haven't Done Nothin'
You Haven't Done Nothin'
Last played on
Gittin' a Little Hipper
Pee Wee Ellis
Gittin' a Little Hipper
The Christmas Song
Pee Wee Ellis
The Christmas Song
The Christmas Song
Performer
Last played on
Baby It's Cold Outside
Clare Teal's Small Band conducted by Guy Barker, Clare Teal & Pee Wee Ellis
Baby It's Cold Outside
Baby It's Cold Outside
Last played on
Cold Sweat Part 1
Pee Wee Ellis
Cold Sweat Part 1
Cold Sweat Part 1
Last played on
St Thomas
Alec Dankworth
St Thomas
St Thomas
Last played on
What You Like
Pee Wee Ellis
What You Like
What You Like
Last played on
Soul Pride
Pee Wee Ellis
Soul Pride
Soul Pride
Last played on
Splanky
Pee Wee Ellis
Splanky
Splanky
Last played on
Going Up Yonder
Pee Wee Ellis
Going Up Yonder
Going Up Yonder
Last played on
Sticks
Pee Wee Ellis
Sticks
Sticks
Last played on
Sonnymoon
Pee Wee Ellis
Sonnymoon
Sonnymoon
Last played on
Soul Pride
Pee Wee Ellis
Soul Pride
Soul Pride
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
Royal Albert Hall
2017-08-27T19:07:55
27
Aug
2017
Proms 2017: Prom 57: Swing No End
Royal Albert Hall
