The Soundtrack of Our Lives
Formed 1995. Disbanded December 2012
The Soundtrack of Our Lives
1995
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Soundtrack of Our Lives, often abbreviated T.S.O.O.L., was a Swedish rock band that formed in Gothenburg in 1995 and disbanded in 2012. The band's style draws heavily from sixties and seventies rock and punk, such as Rolling Stones and Iggy and the Stooges. Psychedelic rock is another strong influence for the band, and psychedelic and mystical references are also prominent in the band's lyrics and aesthetics. The abbreviation 'OEOC', which features on all their albums, refers to the phrase "as above, so below" from Hermeticism.
Tracks
The Flood
The Flood
Lone Summer Dream
Lone Summer Dream
Instant Repeater '99
Instant Repeater '99
Transcendental Suicide
Transcendental Suicide
Mantra Slider
Mantra Slider
Infra Riot
Infra Riot
Sister Surround
Arpad Carlesäter
Sister Surround
Believe I've Found
Believe I've Found
Nevermore
Nevermore
Tim Redmond
Tim Redmond
Borderline
Borderline
The Ego Delusion
The Ego Delusion
Flipside
Flipside
Babel On
Babel On
Ego Delusion
Ego Delusion
21st Century Rip Off
21st Century Rip Off
