Richard LesterHarpsichordist, organist, fortepianist, musicologist. Born 1945
Richard Lester
1945
Richard Lester (born 1945) is an English harpsichordist, organist, fortepianist and musicologist.
Richard Lester Tracks
Two Part Invention No.3 in D major BWV.774
Johann Sebastian Bach
Suite for organ, violin and cello, Op.149
Josef Rheinberger
