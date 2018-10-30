Horst SteinBorn 2 May 1928. Died 27 July 2008
Horst Stein
1928-05-02
Horst Stein Biography (Wikipedia)
Horst Walter Stein (born 2 May 1928 in Elberfeld, Germany; died 27 July 2008 in Vandœuvres, Switzerland) was a German conductor.
Horst Stein Tracks
Night-Ride and Sunrise, Op 55
Jean Sibelius
Night-Ride and Sunrise, Op 55
Night-Ride and Sunrise, Op 55
Last played on
Der Beush Der Alten Dame (Act 1 Zwischenspiel 1)
Gottfried von Einem
Der Beush Der Alten Dame (Act 1 Zwischenspiel 1)
Der Beush Der Alten Dame (Act 1 Zwischenspiel 1)
Ensemble
Last played on
Night Ride and Sunrise
Jean Sibelius
Night Ride and Sunrise
Night Ride and Sunrise
Last played on
Der Corregidor - Orchestral Suite
Hugo Wolf
Der Corregidor - Orchestral Suite
Der Corregidor - Orchestral Suite
Last played on
Sinfonietta, Op.90
Max Reger
Sinfonietta, Op.90
Sinfonietta, Op.90
Orchestra
Last played on
Pelleas Et Melisande
Jean Sibelius
Pelleas Et Melisande
Pelleas Et Melisande
Orchestra
Last played on
Finlandia, Op 26
Jean Sibelius
Finlandia, Op 26
Finlandia, Op 26
Orchestra
Last played on
Die tote Stadt: Mein Sehen, mein Wahnen
Erich Wolfgang Korngold
Die tote Stadt: Mein Sehen, mein Wahnen
Die tote Stadt: Mein Sehen, mein Wahnen
Orchestra
Last played on
Missa sancta no. 1 in E flat major J.224 (Freischutzmesse) for soli, chorus & o
Bamberg S O., Carl Maria von Weber, Bamberg Symphony Chorus, Josef Protschka, Jan‐Hendrik Rootering, Horst Stein, Marga Schiml & Krisztina Laki
Missa sancta no. 1 in E flat major J.224 (Freischutzmesse) for soli, chorus & o
Missa sancta no. 1 in E flat major J.224 (Freischutzmesse) for soli, chorus & o
Performer
Last played on
Concerto in Olden Style
Max Reger
Concerto in Olden Style
Concerto in Olden Style
Orchestra
Last played on
Pohjola's Daughter
Jean Sibelius
Pohjola's Daughter
Pohjola's Daughter
Last played on
Die Zauberflote - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja
Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Hermann Prey & Horst Stein
Die Zauberflote - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja
Die Zauberflote - Der Vogelfanger bin ich ja
Performer
Last played on
Tannhauser - O du, mein holder Abendstern
Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Richard Wagner, Hermann Prey & Horst Stein
Tannhauser - O du, mein holder Abendstern
Tannhauser - O du, mein holder Abendstern
Performer
Last played on
Königskinder: Verdorben! Gestorben!
Berlin Symphony Orchestra, Engelbert Humperdinck, Hermann Prey, Berlin Mozart Choir & Horst Stein
Königskinder: Verdorben! Gestorben!
Königskinder: Verdorben! Gestorben!
Performer
Last played on
