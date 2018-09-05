Nervo (stylised as NERVO) are an Australian DJ duo comprising twin sisters Miriam and Olivia Nervo. After signing with Sony/ATV Music Publishing at 18 years of age, the sisters pursued careers as songwriting partners and in 2008 they signed with Fredrik Olsson and his Swedish music publishing company Razor Boy Music Publishing, which led to co-writing the Grammy Award-winning single, "When Love Takes Over", performed by David Guetta and Kelly Rowland. Nervo have been described as the world's highest paid women DJs.