NERVO
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br52k.jpg
2005
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fcc5601-7c5b-4d53-b982-fdaa0aa45314
NERVO Biography (Wikipedia)
Nervo (stylised as NERVO) are an Australian DJ duo comprising twin sisters Miriam and Olivia Nervo. After signing with Sony/ATV Music Publishing at 18 years of age, the sisters pursued careers as songwriting partners and in 2008 they signed with Fredrik Olsson and his Swedish music publishing company Razor Boy Music Publishing, which led to co-writing the Grammy Award-winning single, "When Love Takes Over", performed by David Guetta and Kelly Rowland. Nervo have been described as the world's highest paid women DJs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
NERVO Tracks
Sort by
Anywhere You Go (Kaivon x Wolfe Remix)
NERVO
Anywhere You Go (Kaivon x Wolfe Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Anywhere You Go (Kaivon x Wolfe Remix)
Last played on
When Love Takes Over
David Guetta
When Love Takes Over
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p062cgxh.jpglink
When Love Takes Over
Last played on
Why Do I
NERVO
Why Do I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Why Do I
Last played on
Best Friend (feat. NERVO, Alisa Ueno & The Knocks)
Sofi Tukker
Best Friend (feat. NERVO, Alisa Ueno & The Knocks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1bfy.pnglink
Best Friend (feat. NERVO, Alisa Ueno & The Knocks)
Last played on
We're All No One (feat. Steve Aoki & Afrojack)
NERVO
We're All No One (feat. Steve Aoki & Afrojack)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
We're All No One (feat. Steve Aoki & Afrojack)
Last played on
Best Friend (Amine Edge & Dance Remix) (feat. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno)
Sofi Tukker
Best Friend (Amine Edge & Dance Remix) (feat. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1bkg.jpglink
Best Friend (Amine Edge & Dance Remix) (feat. NERVO, The Knocks & Alisa Ueno)
Last played on
Best Friend (Carnaval Remix) (feat. NERVO & Alisa Ueno)
Sofi Tukker
Best Friend (Carnaval Remix) (feat. NERVO & Alisa Ueno)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y1bkg.jpglink
Best Friend (Carnaval Remix) (feat. NERVO & Alisa Ueno)
Last played on
The Other Boys
NERVO
The Other Boys
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
The Other Boys
Last played on
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
NERVO
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Like Home
NERVO
Like Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Like Home
Last played on
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
NERVO
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Anywhere You Go (feat. Timmy Trumpet)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Revolution (Chocolate Puma Remix)
R3HAB
Revolution (Chocolate Puma Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Revolution (Chocolate Puma Remix)
Last played on
Revolution (Chocolate Puma Remix)
R3HAB
Revolution (Chocolate Puma Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Revolution (Chocolate Puma Remix)
Last played on
You're Gonna Love Again
NERVO
You're Gonna Love Again
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
You're Gonna Love Again
Last played on
RFTW (feat. Ayah Marar) (Don Diablo Remix)
R3HAB
RFTW (feat. Ayah Marar) (Don Diablo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
RFTW (feat. Ayah Marar) (Don Diablo Remix)
Last played on
Revolution (DJ Y.O.Z. Remix)
R3HAB
Revolution (DJ Y.O.Z. Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Revolution (DJ Y.O.Z. Remix)
Last played on
Ready For The Weekend (Don Diablo Remix)
R3HAB
Ready For The Weekend (Don Diablo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Ready For The Weekend (Don Diablo Remix)
Last played on
Ready for the Weekend (Nass King vs. X-Vertigo Remix) (feat. Ayah Marar)
R3HAB
Ready for the Weekend (Nass King vs. X-Vertigo Remix) (feat. Ayah Marar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Ready for the Weekend (Nass King vs. X-Vertigo Remix) (feat. Ayah Marar)
Sunshine Thru Rain Clouds (feat. Duane Harden)
NERVO
Sunshine Thru Rain Clouds (feat. Duane Harden)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Sunshine Thru Rain Clouds (feat. Duane Harden)
Deleted Record
None
Deleted Record
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01qmyrx.jpglink
Deleted Record
Performer
Ready For The Weekend (feat. Ayah Marar)
R3HAB
Ready For The Weekend (feat. Ayah Marar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Ready For The Weekend (feat. Ayah Marar)
Last played on
Revoloution (Instrumental Mix Edit)
R3HAB
Revoloution (Instrumental Mix Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Revoloution (Instrumental Mix Edit)
Last played on
Not Taking This No More (Smookie Illson Bootleg) (feat. Beverly Knight)
Ivan Gough
Not Taking This No More (Smookie Illson Bootleg) (feat. Beverly Knight)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br52k.jpglink
Not Taking This No More (Smookie Illson Bootleg) (feat. Beverly Knight)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Here Comes That Revolution (Hard Rock Sofa Mash Up)
R3HAB
Here Comes That Revolution (Hard Rock Sofa Mash Up)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Here Comes That Revolution (Hard Rock Sofa Mash Up)
Last played on
Revolution (Show N Prove Remix)
R3HAB
Revolution (Show N Prove Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Revolution (Show N Prove Remix)
Last played on
Revolution
R3HAB
Revolution
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020bx0k.jpglink
Revolution
Last played on
Revolution (Audien Remix)
R3HAB
Revolution (Audien Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s985v.jpglink
Revolution (Audien Remix)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Ibiza: 2013
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ebp8q9/acts/amgnc8
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
2013-08-02T19:46:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01clj93.jpg
2
Aug
2013
Ibiza: 2013
Playa d’en Bossa, Ibiza
NERVO Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist