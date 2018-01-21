Wolfgang LäubinTrumpeter. Born 7 March 1965
Wolfgang Läubin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965-03-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fcbd31c-2e15-4dd4-b7bc-730fe84b101d
Wolfgang Läubin Tracks
Sort by
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Sinfonies de Fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonies de Fanfare
Last played on
See, the Conquering Hero comes
George Frideric Handel
See, the Conquering Hero comes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06ljmv1.jpglink
See, the Conquering Hero comes
Last played on
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanfares (Suite de symphonies)
Last played on
Sinfonies de fanfare
Jean‐Joseph Mouret
Sinfonies de fanfare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinfonies de fanfare
Last played on
Back to artist