Walter Hamor Piston Jr, (January 20, 1894 – November 12, 1976), was an American composer of classical music, music theorist, and professor of music at Harvard University.
Prelude and Allegro (for organ and orchestra) (1943)
Walter Piston
Symphony No. 6: II. Scherzo. Leggerissimo vivace
Walter Piston
Symphony No. 6: IV. Allegro energico
Walter Piston
Summer Evening [3 New England Sketches]
Walter Piston
The Incredible Flutist
Walter Piston
Tango of the Merchant's Daughters, Arrival of the Circus and Circus March from the ballet "The Incredible Flutist"
Walter Piston
Symphony No 2
Walter Piston
The Incredible flutist - suite from the ballet: no.5; Tango of the four daughters
Walter Piston
Polka Finale (The Incredible Flutist)
Walter Piston
Symphony no. 4: 4th movement; Energico
Walter Piston
The incredible flutist – ballet suite
Walter Piston
Symphony No 6
Walter Piston
Fantasy for English Horn, Harp and Strings
Walter Piston
Fantasy for English Horn, Harp and Strings
The Incredible Flautist (ballet suite)
Walter Piston
Symphony no 2
Walter Piston
