Kenny Baker 30s/40s US singer/actor. Born 30 September 1912. Died 10 August 1985
Kenny Baker
1912-09-30
Kenny Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenneth Laurence Baker (September 30, 1912 – August 10, 1985) was an American singer and actor who first gained notice as the featured singer on radio's The Jack Benny Program during the 1930s.
Kenny Baker Tracks
Love Walked In
Always in my heart
I Left My Heart At The Stage Door Canteen
Kenny Baker Links
