Blaenavon
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05rrqgy.jpg
2011-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fcabcfc-e595-4de5-b3df-ab4ff5aa587b
Blaenavon Biography (Wikipedia)
Blaenavon is an English indie rock band based out of Hampshire. The band is composed of Ben Gregory (vocals), Frank Wright (bass), Scott Roach (guitars) and Harris McMillan (drums). The band formed in 2013, and released their first album, That's Your Lot in 2017. The album reached number 54 on the UK Albums Chart.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Blaenavon Performances & Interviews
- Blaenavon play the Radio 1 Piano Sessionshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052gs9t.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p052gs9t.jpg2017-05-09T21:23:00.000ZBlaenavon play the Radio 1 Piano Sessions at Radio 1's Academy in Hull.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p052gql4
Blaenavon play the Radio 1 Piano Sessions
Blaenavon Tracks
Sort by
Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)
Blaenavon
Christmas Time (Don't Let The Bells End)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqh0.jpglink
Prague '99
Blaenavon
Prague '99
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05hh728.jpglink
Prague '99
Last played on
Let's Pray
Blaenavon
Let's Pray
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p048g1hw.jpglink
Let's Pray
Last played on
Orthodox Man
Blaenavon
Orthodox Man
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04rg1k4.jpglink
Orthodox Man
Last played on
My Bark Is Your Bite
Blaenavon
My Bark Is Your Bite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqh0.jpglink
My Bark Is Your Bite
Last played on
Lonely Side
Blaenavon
Lonely Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0540xhm.jpglink
Lonely Side
Last played on
Sign Of The Times, Radio 1 Piano Sessions live at the R1 Academy in Hull (6th May 2017)
Blaenavon
Sign Of The Times, Radio 1 Piano Sessions live at the R1 Academy in Hull (6th May 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqh0.jpglink
Prague 99 (Live Lounge)
Blaenavon
Prague 99 (Live Lounge)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqh0.jpglink
Prague 99 (Live Lounge)
Last played on
My Bark is Your Bite (Live Lounge)
Blaenavon
My Bark is Your Bite (Live Lounge)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqh0.jpglink
High & Dry (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2017)
Blaenavon
High & Dry (Radio 1 Session, 20 June 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05rrqh0.jpglink
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Blaenavon, The Wombats and The Night Café
O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow, UK
26
Jan
2019
Blaenavon, The Wombats and The Night Café
First Direct Arena, Leeds, UK
28
Jan
2019
Blaenavon, The Wombats and The Night Café
Newport Centre, Newport, UK
29
Jan
2019
Blaenavon, The Wombats and The Night Café
O2 Academy Bournemouth, Bournemouth, UK
31
Jan
2019
Blaenavon, The Wombats and The Night Café
O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham, UK
Blaenavon Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Superfood perform "I Can't See" on The Beat.
-
Blossoms - Honey Sweet (feat. Declan McKenna) (BBC Music Introducing Live 2017)
-
Happy 10th Birthday Introducing!
-
Highlights of Blossoms at Reading + Leeds 2017
-
Circa Waves
-
Blossoms
-
"It's surreal really" - Blossoms recall playing their recent Glastonbury Pyramid Stage performance
-
Blossoms - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Circa Waves - Radio 1's Big Weekend 2017 Highlights
-
Blossoms - At Most A Kiss
Back to artist