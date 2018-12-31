Kelly MarieBorn 16 October 1957
Kelly Marie
1957-10-16
Kelly Marie Biography (Wikipedia)
Kelly Marie (born Jacqueline McKinnon, 16 October 1957) is a Scottish disco singer, best known for "Feels Like I'm in Love", a #1 hit in the UK in 1980.
Feels Like I'm In Love
Last played on
Loving Just For Fun
Last played on
