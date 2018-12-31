Rheinallt H Rowlands was a band from Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch operating between 1991 and 2001. It was the brain-child of Ectogram's Alan Holmes and consisted of Oz Wright and Dewi Evans. The band was originally formed to contribute to the spoof compilation album Hen Wlad y Lladd-dai (Land of the Slaughterhouses), an album of songs performed by imaginary singers and groups. Evans and Wright performed under the name Rheinallt H. Rowlands and the following back-story was created:

"On May the 17th 1980, the quarry where Rheinallt H. Rowlands had been working for the previous thirteen years was forced to close, making all the workers redundant. Despondent almost to the point of suicide, Rheinallt walked the thirteen miles back to his isolated cottage for the final time and sat in his old wooden chair with a bowl of broth. Finding the silence unbearable, he turned on his old valve radio and, fumbling to tune it to the Home Service, he inadvertently came across the John Peel programme on BBC Radio 1. Rheinallt would not normally have paused for more than one second on such new-fangled nonsense, but on this occasion the voice that came from the crackly speaker was so deeply mournful it seemed to have a special resonance with his current state of mind. When the record finished, Rheinallt heard that the voice was that of Ian Curtis of the then popular group Joy Division and that he had committed suicide that very day. Far from deepening Rheinallt’s depression, this news brought a profound inspiration to him and he decided that moment that he would forge a new career as a popular singer."