For the Fallen Dreams is an American metalcore band from Lansing, Michigan, formed in 2003. FTFD (acronym) originally signed to Rise Records but produced one album under Artery Recordings in 2012. After the departure of then vocalist Dylan Richter and the return of vocalist Chad Ruhlig in 2013, the band started producing music under Rise Records once again.

They have released three demos (their first being in the genre of deathcore), a self-titled extended play, and six full-length albums: Changes (2008), Relentless (2009), Back Burner (2011), Wasted Youth (2012) Heavy Hearts (2014) and Six (2018). Relentless charted at number 29 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers. Three other albums have charted within the top 10 on the Billboard Top Heatseekers.

FTFD has had a complicated history of members. Many members of the band were friends of the band who would fill spots temporarily. Noticeable past members, based on length of participation and role, include Andrew Tkaczyk, Dylan Richter, Joe Ellis, and Kalan Blehm.