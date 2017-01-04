Alexander GurningBorn 1973
Alexander Gurning
1973
Alexander Gurning Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Gurning (born 1973, Belgium) is a Belgian pianist, composer and improviser.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Alexander Gurning Tracks
Piano Quintet No.2 in C Minor Op.115
Gabriel Fauré
link
Brandenburg Concerto No.3 in G Major BWV.1048
Johann Sebastian Bach
link
Fantasy on themes from Porgy and Bess for two pianos
George Gershwin
link
Sonata no. 1 in F minor Op.80 for violin and piano
Sergei Prokofiev
link
Concerto for Two Pianos in D minor
Orchestra de la Svisse- ra Italiano, Erasmo Capilla, Francis Poulenc, Martha Argerich & Alexander Gurning
link
Performer
