SleepAmerican stoner/doom metal band. Formed 1990
Sleep
1990
Sleep is an American doom metal power trio from San Jose, California. The band earned critical and record label attention early in its career. Critic Eduardo Rivadavia describes them as "perhaps the ultimate stoner rock band" and notes they exerted a strong influence on heavy metal in the 1990s. However, conflict with its record company contributed to Sleep's breakup by the end of the decade. The band reformed in 2009 and has played sporadic live dates internationally since. In 2018, Sleep released their fourth and comeback album, The Sciences on Third Man Records, to critical acclaim.
Giza Butler
Sleep
Giza Butler
Giza Butler
Last played on
Marijuanaut's Theme
Sleep
Marijuanaut's Theme
Marion
Sleep
Marion
Marion
Last played on
Holy Mountain
Sleep
Holy Mountain
Holy Mountain
Last played on
The Clarity
Sleep
The Clarity
The Clarity
Last played on
Dopesmoker
Sleep
Dopesmoker
Dopesmoker
Last played on
Dragonaut
Sleep
Dragonaut
Dragonaut
Last played on
Jerusalem Part 3
Sleep
Jerusalem Part 3
Jerusalem Part 3
Last played on
