Teach‐InFormed 1967. Disbanded 1980
Teach‐In
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fc64a28-b4f5-483e-a45d-f49151277a88
Teach‐In Biography (Wikipedia)
Teach-In was a Dutch band, best known for winning Eurovision Song Contest 1975 with the song "Ding-a-dong". The band was founded in 1969 and parted in 1980. Throughout this time there were several changes in line-up.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Teach‐In Tracks
Sort by
Ding-A-Dong
Teach‐In
Ding-A-Dong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02nms4r.jpglink
Ding-A-Dong
Last played on
Ding Dinge Dong
Teach‐In
Ding Dinge Dong
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding Dinge Dong
Last played on
Ding-a-dong (Netherlands)
Teach‐In
Ding-a-dong (Netherlands)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ding-a-dong (Netherlands)
Last played on
Teach‐In Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist