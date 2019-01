Dinosaur are a British jazz quartet founded in 2010. The band comprises Laura Jurd on trumpet and synthesizers, Elliot Galvin on keyboards and synthesizers, Corrie Dick on drums, and Conor Chaplin on bass.

