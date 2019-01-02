The Lost Brothers are an Irish musical duo consisting of Mark McCausland and Oisin Leech, formerly of The Basement and The 747s.

In 2006, Leech appeared on Arctic Monkeys' cover of Barbara Lewis's Baby I'm Yours, sharing lead vocals with Arctic Monkeys' Alex Turner. The song was released as a b-side on Arctic Monkeys' single Leave Before the Lights Come On.

McCausland was the lead guitarist in acclaimed band The Basement who were signed to the Liverpool-based label Deltasonic Records.

McCausland and Leech first met while The 747s and The Basement toured together, and The Lost Brothers formed in 2008 following the disintegration of both bands. The band have been recording and touring extensively ever since, releasing five full length albums in the years between 2008 and 2018.

Their first album Trails of the Lonely was released in 2008 and produced in Portland Oregon by Mike Coykendall (Bright Eyes, M Ward) and The Decembrists collaborator Adam Selzer.

In 2010 The Lost Brothers recorded their second album, So Long John Fante, in Sheffield with producer Colin Elliot with members of Richard Hawley's band backing them in the studio. The album received positive reviews in The Irish Times, Hot Press and the Irish Examiner and saw the band perform live on The Late Late Show and on the BBCs The Culture Show.