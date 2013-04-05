Ted MulryBorn 2 September 1947. Died 1 September 2001
Ted Mulry
1947-09-02
Ted Mulry Biography (Wikipedia)
Martin Albert Mulry (2 September 1947 – 1 September 2001) professionally known as Ted Mulry, was an English-born Australian singer, songwriter, bass player and guitarist. He achieved success in Australia, firstly as a solo performer, and then leading his own band Ted Mulry Gang, sometimes officially credited as just TMG.
