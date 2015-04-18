King SportyBorn 19 September 1943. Died 5 January 2015
King Sporty
1943-09-19
King Sporty Biography (Wikipedia)
Noel George Williams (19 September 1943 – 5 January 2015), better known as King Sporty, was a Jamaican DJ, reggae musician, and record producer for the Tashamba and Konduko labels. He is best known for co-writing the song, "Buffalo Soldier", made famous by Bob Marley.
King Sporty Tracks
For our desire
King Sporty
For our desire
For our desire
Last played on
El Cid
King Sporty
El Cid
El Cid
Last played on
