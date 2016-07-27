Anna Meredith
1978
Anna Meredith Biography (Wikipedia)
Anna Meredith (born 12 January 1978) is a British composer and performer of electronic and acoustic music. She is a former composer-in-residence with the BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra and former PRS/RPS Composer in the House with Sinfonia ViVA.
In 2016, Meredith released her debut studio album, Varmints, to widespread critical acclaim. An electronica-based release, the album won the 2016 Scottish Album of the Year Award.
Anna Meredith Performances & Interviews
- Anna Meredith: "It's almost as if Vivaldi and I collaborated on this"https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hndpz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hndpz.jpg2018-08-19T20:00:00.000ZStuart talks to composer Anna Meredith about her re-setting of Vivaldi's Four Seasons, working on the BBC Proms and soundtracking Bo Burnham's first film Eighth Grade.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hnch2
Anna Meredith: "It's almost as if Vivaldi and I collaborated on this"
- Anna Meredithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g95kk.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06g95kk.jpg2018-08-01T15:02:00.000ZAnna tells Janice about composing the music for the opening night of the EIFhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g953r
Anna Meredith
- Anna Meredith: Five Telegrams - Sender & Receiverhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fwfpx.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fwfpx.jpg2018-07-27T14:43:00.000ZA new work by Anna Meredith and 59 Productions, drawing on communications sent by young soldiers in 1918 with digital projections, filmed outside and inside the Royal Albert Hallhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fwbdt
Anna Meredith: Five Telegrams - Sender & Receiver
- Anna Meredith: How shapes inspire my musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062tddw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p062tddw.jpg2018-03-30T08:26:00.000ZAnna Meredith is a composer, she is currently working on her latest commission for the BBC Proms. Anna draws graphic shapes which inspire the structure of her music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p062tc60
Anna Meredith: How shapes inspire my music
- On The Record: Anna Meredith - Takenhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cq9hv.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05cq9hv.jpg2017-08-18T13:29:00.000ZComposer and music producer Anna Meredith shares the story behind her song "Taken".https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05clrv9
On The Record: Anna Meredith - Taken
- New Music with Gareth Williams - Anna Meredith's Axemanhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051cydc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p051cydc.jpg2017-04-28T10:58:00.000ZComposer Gareth Williams talks about Anna Meredith's Axeman for Electric Bassoonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p051chbz
New Music with Gareth Williams - Anna Meredith's Axeman
- Anna Meredith describes her visual approach to creating drama within musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z4mb3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04z4mb3.jpg2017-04-05T12:00:00.000ZFresh from her performance at the 6 Music Festival Anna Meredith chats with Stuart.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04z738r
Anna Meredith describes her visual approach to creating drama within music
- Extract: Anna Meredith In Conversation With Mary Anne Hobbshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ysnj4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04ysnj4.jpg2017-04-02T08:00:00.000ZAn extract of Mary Anne's conversation with the wonderful composer Anna Meredith, recorded at the BBC Radio 6Music Festival in Glasgow.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04ysl81
Extract: Anna Meredith In Conversation With Mary Anne Hobbs
- Anna Meredith on deceptive musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cqfyc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04cqfyc.jpg2016-10-23T19:00:00.000ZAnna Meredith talks about music that is more than it might seem on the surface.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04cqfyp
Anna Meredith on deceptive music
- Anna Meredithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049zfmm.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p049zfmm.jpg2016-10-07T11:50:00.000ZDonald Macleod talks to acoustic and electronic music composer Anna Meredith.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04b93c4
Anna Meredith
- Anna Meredithhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041gbh2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p041gbh2.jpg2016-07-17T21:00:00.000ZAnna Meredith chats to Stuart about her new album and upcoming graphene commission.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p041gbxt
Anna Meredith
- SAY Award Winner 2016: Anna Meredith in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vfbc3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03vfbc3.jpg2016-05-17T12:32:00.000ZVic Galloway has a session from Anna Meredith featuring her own music and a cover versionhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03vfbm8
SAY Award Winner 2016: Anna Meredith in Session
- Anna Meredith | My Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q6vzg.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03q6vzg.jpg2016-04-06T13:53:00.000ZComposer Anna Meredith explains why she loves Janáček's 'Sinfonietta'https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03q6w0y
Anna Meredith | My Music
- Anna Meredith and the Proms Inspire composer-bandhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m9gjz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03m9gjz.jpg2016-03-11T14:30:00.000ZPerforming their new piece 'Scamper' for International Women's Dayhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03m9jcm
Anna Meredith and the Proms Inspire composer-band
- Anna Meredith: The Importance Of Pacing In Musichttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03llqsq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03llqsq.jpg2016-03-06T07:11:00.000ZThe composer and electronic musician talks about the importance of pacing your music.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03lnyqj
Anna Meredith: The Importance Of Pacing In Music
- Anna Meredith - Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ffyzz.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01ffyzz.jpg2013-08-18T19:00:00.000ZAnna Meredith chats to Stuart about her new EP Jet Black Raider and a new project that involves music stored in soap bubbles.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01ffz18
Anna Meredith - Interview
Anna Meredith Tracks
Calion
Anna Meredith
Calion
Calion
Last played on
Songs for the M8
Anna Meredith
Songs for the M8
Songs for the M8
Ensemble
Last played on
Bloom (Autumn)
Anna Meredith
Bloom (Autumn)
Bloom (Autumn)
Last played on
Heal You
Anna Meredith
Heal You
Heal You
Last played on
Nautilus
Anna Meredith
Nautilus
Nautilus
Music Arranger
Last played on
Dowager
Anna Meredith
Dowager
Dowager
Last played on
Heal You
Anna Meredith
Heal You
Heal You
Last played on
Orlok
Anna Meredith
Orlok
Orlok
Last played on
Honeyed Words
Anna Meredith
Honeyed Words
Honeyed Words
Performer
Last played on
Solistice (Light Out)
Anna Meredith
Solistice (Light Out)
Solistice (Light Out)
Last played on
Untitled
Anna Meredith
Untitled
Untitled
Last played on
Four Seasons: Summer - Haze
Anna Meredith
Four Seasons: Summer - Haze
Four Seasons: Summer - Haze
Last played on
Blackfriars
Anna Meredith
Blackfriars
Blackfriars
Last played on
Slumber
Anna Meredith
Slumber
Slumber
Last played on
Stoop
Anna Meredith
Stoop
Stoop
Last played on
Chase
Antonio Vivaldi
Chase
Chase
Last played on
Thunder
Antonio Vivaldi
Thunder
Thunder
Last played on
Bloom (From Autumn)
Anna Meredith
Bloom (From Autumn)
Bloom (From Autumn)
Last played on
Thunder (from Summer)
Anna Meredith
Thunder (from Summer)
Thunder (from Summer)
Last played on
Solstice
Antonio Vivaldi
Solstice
Solstice
Nautilus
Anna Meredith
Nautilus
Nautilus
For Seasons, Bloom
Antonio Vivaldi
For Seasons, Bloom
For Seasons, Bloom
Vivaldi: Dawn
Antonio Vivaldi
Vivaldi: Dawn
Vivaldi: Dawn
Stoop
Antonio Vivaldi
Stoop
Stoop
Be Yourself
Anna Meredith
Be Yourself
Be Yourself
Five Telegrams
Anna Meredith
Five Telegrams
Five Telegrams
Solstice (Lights Out)
Anna Meredith
Solstice (Lights Out)
Solstice (Lights Out)
Dawn
Anna Meredith
Dawn
Dawn
Stoop
Anna Meredith
Stoop
Stoop
Last played on
R Type (6 Music session for Vic Galloway 210217)
Anna Meredith
R Type (6 Music session for Vic Galloway 210217)
Stoop
Anna Meredith and Scottish Ensemble
Stoop
Stoop
Performer
Last played on
Ice
Antonio Vivaldi
Ice
Ice
Last played on
Five Telegrams
Anna Meredith
Five Telegrams
Five Telegrams
Last played on
Hands Free
Anna Meredith
Hands Free
Hands Free
Last played on
