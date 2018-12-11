GirlUK rock band. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1982
Girl
1979
Girl Biography (Wikipedia)
Girl were an English glam metal band formed in London in 1979, which split up in 1982 with band members going on to join Def Leppard and L.A. Guns, among others.
Girl Tracks
Do You Love Me - Paris Theatre 1980
Do You Love Me - Paris Theatre 1980
Hollywood Tease - Paris Theatre 1980
Hollywood Tease - Paris Theatre 1980
You Really Got Me - Paris Theatre 1980
Strawberries - Paris Theatre 1980
Strawberries - Paris Theatre 1980
Heartbreak America - Paris Theatre 1980
My Number - Paris Theatre 1980
My Number - Paris Theatre 1980
Sweet Kids - Paris Theatre 1980
Sweet Kids - Paris Theatre 1980
Take Me Dancing - Paris Theatre 1980
Take Me Dancing - Paris Theatre 1980
Doctor Doctor - Paris Theatre 1980
Doctor Doctor - Paris Theatre 1980
News (HSB)
News (HSB)
Head First (BBC Introducing)
Head First (BBC Introducing)
Jamie XX
Jamie XX
