Y Dot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fbdefb5-da26-4b4a-a061-8a69462c188f
Y Dot Tracks
Sort by
Y Dot - ID
Y Dot
Y Dot - ID
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Y Dot - ID
Last played on
Torpedo
Y Dot
Torpedo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Torpedo
Last played on
Talking The Hardest Remix
Y Dot
Talking The Hardest Remix
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Talking The Hardest Remix
Last played on
Bazooka
Y Dot
Bazooka
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bazooka
Last played on
Back to artist