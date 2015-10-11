The Ghost InsideFormed 2006
The Ghost Inside
2006
The Ghost Inside Biography
The Ghost Inside, formerly known as A Dying Dream, is an American metalcore band from Los Angeles, California, formed in 2004. The band currently consists of vocalist Jonathan Vigil, guitarists Zach Johnson and Chris Davis, bassist Jim Riley and drummer Andrew Tkaczyk. They have released one EP and four studio albums, with their latest, Dear Youth, released in November 2014 through Epitaph Records and peaking at number 63 on the American Billboard 200 chart.
Tracks:
Move Me
Move Me
Avalanche
Avalanche
Wide Eyed
Wide Eyed
Dear Youth (Day 52)
The Great Unknown
Engine 45
Chrono
