Elmore JamesBorn 27 January 1918. Died 24 May 1963
Elmore James
1918-01-27
Elmore James Biography (Wikipedia)
Elmore James (January 27, 1918 – May 24, 1963) was an American blues guitarist, singer, songwriter and bandleader. He was known as "King of the Slide Guitar" and was noted for his use of loud amplification and his stirring voice.
Elmore James Tracks
Shake Your Moneymaker
Elmore James
Shake Your Moneymaker
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Shake Your Moneymaker
Last played on
Dust My Broom
Elmore James
Dust My Broom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Dust My Broom
Last played on
Dust My Blues
Elmore James
Dust My Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Can't Stop Loving My Baby
Elmore James
Can't Stop Loving My Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Can't Stop Loving My Baby
Last played on
The Sky Is Crying
Elmore James
The Sky Is Crying
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
The Sky Is Crying
Last played on
Talk To Me Baby
Elmore James
Talk To Me Baby
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Talk To Me Baby
Last played on
Hand In Hand
Elmore James
Hand In Hand
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Hand In Hand
Last played on
Happy Home
Elmore James
Happy Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Happy Home
Last played on
Everyday I Have The Blues
Elmore James
Everyday I Have The Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
It Hurts Me Too
Elmore James
It Hurts Me Too
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
It Hurts Me Too
Last played on
Baby, Please Set a Date
Elmore James
Baby, Please Set a Date
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Baby, Please Set a Date
Last played on
Something Inside Me
Elmore James
Something Inside Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Something Inside Me
Last played on
Rollin' And Tumblin'
Elmore James
Rollin' And Tumblin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Rollin' And Tumblin'
Last played on
Elmore's Contribution To Jazz
Elmore James
Elmore James
Elmore's Contribution To Jazz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Elmore's Contribution To Jazz
Last played on
Stranger Blues
Elmore James
Stranger Blues
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Stranger Blues
Last played on
My Bleeding Heart
Elmore James
My Bleeding Heart
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
My Bleeding Heart
Last played on
I Believe
Elmore James
I Believe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
I Believe
Last played on
Whose Muddy Shoes
Elmore James
Whose Muddy Shoes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Whose Muddy Shoes
Last played on
Sinful Woman
Elmore James
Sinful Woman
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Sinful Woman
Last played on
Country Boogie
Elmore James
Country Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqqnd.jpglink
Country Boogie
Last played on
