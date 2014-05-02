Edouard SilasBorn 22 August 1827. Died 8 February 1909
Edouard Silas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1827-08-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fbc1a3c-9bef-4b4b-a30c-778fe549cacd
Edouard Silas Biography (Wikipedia)
Edouard Silas (22 August 1827 – 8 February 1909) who was born in Amsterdam and died in London, was a Dutch composer and organist.
He studied in Paris with Friedrich Kalkbrenner, François Benoist and Jacques Fromental Halévy. He lived in London from 1850. Silas was organist at the Catholic Chapel of Kingston upon Thames and Professor of Harmony at the Guildhall School of Music. He was a composer of symphonies, piano concertos, string quartets and organ works. He composed a Mass for four voices and organ for which he won a Belgian competition for sacred music in 1866 and he also composed other sacred music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edouard Silas Tracks
Sort by
Tokio
Edouard Silas
Tokio
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tokio
Performer
Last played on
Back to artist