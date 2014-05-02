Edouard Silas (22 August 1827 – 8 February 1909) who was born in Amsterdam and died in London, was a Dutch composer and organist.

He studied in Paris with Friedrich Kalkbrenner, François Benoist and Jacques Fromental Halévy. He lived in London from 1850. Silas was organist at the Catholic Chapel of Kingston upon Thames and Professor of Harmony at the Guildhall School of Music. He was a composer of symphonies, piano concertos, string quartets and organ works. He composed a Mass for four voices and organ for which he won a Belgian competition for sacred music in 1866 and he also composed other sacred music.