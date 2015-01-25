Stjepan HauserBorn 15 June 1986
Stjepan Hauser Biography (Wikipedia)
Stjepan Hauser (born 15 June 1986) is a Croatian cellist. He is a member of 2Cellos, along with Luka Šulić.
Stjepan Hauser Tracks
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Antonín Dvořák
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
Song to the Moon (Rusalka)
