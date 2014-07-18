Kidda is the artist name for UK electronic music and video producer Ste McGregor. Described by one national newspaper in the UK as “a bearded 30-something one-man cottage industry”, he is signed to the Brighton-based Skint Records – the home of Fatboy Slim, aka Norman Cook. McGregor has released one album on Skint, "Going Up", and his second long-player "Hotel Radio" is scheduled for release in the summer of 2011. His track "Under The Sun" was used in Bacardi’s worldwide TV advertising campaign, and other singles from his debut sample-based album such as "Strong Together" have made the charts in several European countries including Italy, Belgium and Holland, and has recently been licensed to Ultra Records in America. In addition to being a recording artist and DJ, Kidda is an animator and video director and has made music promos for assorted artists such as Midfield General, the Lo-Fidelity Allstars, X-Press 2 and Phil Kieran – as well as completing animation work for the stage shows of US artists Kanye West and Rihanna. McGregor also sewed his own tapestry to make up the artwork for his 2008-released album "Going Up".