Lunice
1988
Lunice Biography
Lunice Fermin Pierre II (born 1988), better known by his stage name Lunice, is a producer and DJ from Montréal, Canada. Lunice also formed the production duo TNGHT with Hudson Mohawke.
Lunice Tracks
Ccclx III (feat. Mike Dean)
Lunice
Surface To Air (Lunice Remix)
Django Django
Can't Wait To
Lunice
Revolutions Per Seconds
Lunice
Say Less (Lunice Remix)
Dillon Francis
Drop Down (feat. Le1f & SOPHIE)
Lunice
Drop Down (feat. Le1f)
Lunice
Mind (Lunice Remix)
G Jones
Tha Doors
Lunice
Superman OG x New Wave (feat. Famous Dex)
Lunice
O.N.O.
Lunice
I See U x Drownin' (feat. Kodak Black)
Lunice
Let It Burn
Lunice
Steady Flexin
Lunice
Elevated (King Mez)
Lunice
Say Less (LUNICE Remix) (feat. G‐Eazy)
Dillon Francis
Distrust (feat. Denzel Curry, J.K. the Reaper & Nell)
Lunice
One Question
Lunice
Look Like
Lunice
Fancy Forty
Lunice
I See U
Lunice
Superman OG
Lunice
Casper (feat. Lunice)
S-Type
Purp Walk
Lunice
Unknown
Lunice
