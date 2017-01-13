Jake OneProducer - Seattle, WA - Jacob Dutton. Born 1976
Jake One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fb8542b-1ddf-4a45-9c7f-57989eb0e1b0
Jake One Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacob Dutton, better known as Jake One (born 1976), is an American hip hop record producer from Seattle, Washington.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jake One Tracks
Sort by
ELI
Jake One
ELI
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ELI
Last played on
Heritage
Jake One
Heritage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Heritage
Last played on
Trap Door
Jake One
Trap Door
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trap Door
Last played on
Tuxedo
Mayer Hawthorne
Tuxedo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02swxbd.jpglink
Tuxedo
Last played on
Trap door (feat. MF Doom)
Jake One
Trap door (feat. MF Doom)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trap door (feat. MF Doom)
Last played on
Kissing The Curb (feat Bishop Lamont & Busta Rhymes)
Jake One
Kissing The Curb (feat Bishop Lamont & Busta Rhymes)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Truth
Jake One
The Truth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Truth
Last played on
Kissing the Curb (clean)
Jake One
Kissing the Curb (clean)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kissing the Curb (clean)
Last played on
Jake One Links
Back to artist