Masha Qrella
1975
Masha Qrella (real name Masha Kurella, born 1975 in East Berlin) is a German singer-songwriter. Her music has been described as belonging to the genres of indie pop and "a mixture of electronics and indie rock."
Sicily
Masha Qrella
Sicily
Sicily
Last played on
Sister, Welcome
Masha Qrella
Sister, Welcome
Sister, Welcome
Last played on
