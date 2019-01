Blaaze (born Lakshmi Narasimha Vijaya Rajagopala Sheshadri Sharma Rajesh Raman on 15 October 1975 in Chennai, India) is a rap artist and a popular playback singer in Indian films. An Indian by birth, born in Chennai, he grew up in Zambia and later did his education in England and in the US.

