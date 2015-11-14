Kings Go ForthFormed 2007. Disbanded 2011
Kings Go Forth
2007
Kings Go Forth Biography (Wikipedia)
Kings Go Forth are a ten-piece American soul band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their sound is rooted in 1970s soul, and the group employs production and recording techniques common in that era.
The group was founded by Andy Noble, the founder of the now defunct Milwaukee record store Lotus Land Records, in 2007. The group's songs are written largely by Noble and vocalist Black Wolf. They released several 7" singles before signing to Luaka Bop; their debut full-length, The Outsiders Are Back, was released in 2010.
Kings Go Forth Tracks
'You're The One"
Kings Go Forth
'You're The One"
'You're The One"
Last played on
"Don't Take My Shadow"
Kings Go Forth
"Don't Take My Shadow"
"Don't Take My Shadow"
Last played on
One day
Kings Go Forth
One day
One day
Last played on
I Don't Love You No More
Kings Go Forth
I Don't Love You No More
Get A Feeling
Kings Go Forth
Get A Feeling
Get A Feeling
Last played on
