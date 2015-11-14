Kings Go Forth are a ten-piece American soul band from Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Their sound is rooted in 1970s soul, and the group employs production and recording techniques common in that era.

The group was founded by Andy Noble, the founder of the now defunct Milwaukee record store Lotus Land Records, in 2007. The group's songs are written largely by Noble and vocalist Black Wolf. They released several 7" singles before signing to Luaka Bop; their debut full-length, The Outsiders Are Back, was released in 2010.