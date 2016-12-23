Scott Price
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fb52ffc-d7c5-4eef-a5a6-189983bbf239
Scott Price Tracks
Sort by
A Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
A Hymn to the Virgin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
A Hymn to the Virgin
Last played on
What Child is This?
Thomas Fetherstonhaugh, Iestyn Evans, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School & Scott Price
What Child is This?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Child is This?
Performer
Last played on
A Hymn to the Virgin
Charlie Dalton, Edward Galea, Fernando Mendez De Vigo, Francis De Souza, James Townsend, Joshua Cooter, Schola Cantorum of the Cardinal Vaughan Memorial School, Thomas Fetherstonhaugh, Benjamin Britten & Scott Price
A Hymn to the Virgin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Hymn to the Virgin
Performer
Last played on
Scott Price Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist