Lillianna Kryzanek (born July 1, 1991), better known as her stage name Lili K. is an American jazz and soul vocalist and songwriter born in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and based in Chicago, Illinois. She released her debut album Ruby on April 21, 2015, after becoming widely known for her feature work with artists such as Chance the Rapper and Vic Mensa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
