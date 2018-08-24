Badmarsh & ShriFormed 1997
Badmarsh & Shri
1997
Badmarsh & Shri Biography (Wikipedia)
Badmarsh & Shri are an electronic/trip hop duo from London, UK comprising Yemen-born DJ Mohammed Akber Ali, aka Badmarsh, and Mumbai-born tabla player Shrikanth Sriram.
Badmarsh & Shri Tracks
Signs
Badmarsh & Shri
Signs
Signs
Last played on
Signs (Calibre Remix)
Badmarsh & Shri
Signs (Calibre Remix)
Signs (Calibre Remix)
Last played on
Bang
Badmarsh & Shri
Bang
Bang
Last played on
Mathar
Badmarsh & Shri
Mathar
Mathar
Last played on
Appa
Badmarsh & Shri
Appa
Appa
Last played on
130 Steps
Badmarsh & Shri
130 Steps
130 Steps
Last played on
Get Up
Badmarsh & Shri
Get Up
Get Up
Last played on
Sajanna
Badmarsh & Shri
Sajanna
Sajanna
Last played on
Appa (G-Ta Remix)
Badmarsh & Shri
Appa (G-Ta Remix)
Appa (G-Ta Remix)
Last played on
Signs (Dubplate Mix)
Badmarsh & Shri
Signs (Dubplate Mix)
Signs (Dubplate Mix)
Last played on
Tribal
Badmarsh & Shri
Tribal
Appa (G-Ta dubplate)
Badmarsh & Shri
Appa (G-Ta dubplate)
Appa (G-Ta dubplate)
Last played on
Air I Breathe (Guy Sigsworth Remix)
Badmarsh & Shri
Air I Breathe (Guy Sigsworth Remix)
Air I Breathe (Guy Sigsworth Remix)
Last played on
The Air I Breathe
Badmarsh & Shri
The Air I Breathe
The Air I Breathe
Last played on
Air I Breathe
Badmarsh & Shri
Air I Breathe
Air I Breathe
Last played on
Salsa Gharana
Badmarsh & Shri
Salsa Gharana
Salsa Gharana
Last played on
Badmarsh & Shri Links
