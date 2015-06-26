Jokers of the SceneFormed 2003
Jokers of the Scene, composed of Linus Booth (also known as DJ Booth), and Chris Macintyre (also known as Chameleonic), are a Canadian Techno/Electronic production and DJ duo.
Channels For Success (Original Mix)
In Order To Trance (Hrdvsion Remix)
Unknown Track (Mickey Moonlight Remix)
Killing Jokes
Black Mountie
Joking Victim
Revolting Joks (Boy 8 Bit Remix)
Revolting Joks
Baggy Bottom Boys
