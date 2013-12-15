YoussouphaBorn 20 August 1979
Youssoupha
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1979-08-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fabf3aa-1822-49f2-b6c7-57560464696f
Youssoupha Biography (Wikipedia)
Youssoupha Mabiki, better known by his nickname Youssoupha (born in Kinshasa on 29 August 1979) is a French rapper of Congolese origin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Youssoupha Tracks
Sort by
Les Disques De Mon Pere (feat. Tabu Ley Rocherea)
Youssoupha
Les Disques De Mon Pere (feat. Tabu Ley Rocherea)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Youssoupha Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist