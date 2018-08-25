Burning Flames
Burning Flames
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fabb83a-3e54-49e8-97e4-4f9bc6148e9b
Burning Flames Biography (Wikipedia)
Burning Flames are an Antiguan soca band from St. John. Their music is influenced by calypso, reggae, ragga, funk, and zouk.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Burning Flames Tracks
Sort by
Swinging Engine
Burning Flames
Swinging Engine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Swinging Engine
Last played on
Mash it Up
Burning Flames
Mash it Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mash it Up
Last played on
One Song Pan Man
Burning Flames
One Song Pan Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Song Pan Man
Last played on
Burning Flames Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist