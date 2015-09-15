Moscow City Symphony OrchestraFormed 2000
Moscow City Symphony Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2000
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/6fa945da-55df-4d3d-930d-7de3c7571636
Tracks
Sort by
The Fall Of Berlin - Suite From The Film Music Op.82a For Orchestra And Chorus
Dmitri Shostakovich
The Fall Of Berlin - Suite From The Film Music Op.82a For Orchestra And Chorus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgnx.jpglink
The Fall Of Berlin - Suite From The Film Music Op.82a For Orchestra And Chorus
Conductor
Last played on
Back to artist