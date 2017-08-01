Lorenzo Da PonteBorn 10 March 1749. Died 17 August 1838
Lorenzo Da Ponte
1749-03-10
Lorenzo Da Ponte Biography (Wikipedia)
Lorenzo Da Ponte (10 March 1749 – 17 August 1838) was an Italian, later American opera librettist, poet and Roman Catholic priest. He wrote the libretti for 28 operas by 11 composers, including three of Mozart's most celebrated operas, Don Giovanni, The Marriage of Figaro and Così fan tutte.
